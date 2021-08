Danish electro-pop duo Tachys—aka Tobias Wilner of Blue Foundation and Jonas Bjerre of Mew—return with their second-ever single, “Signify,” an experimental, otherworldly addition to their tiny catalog of tunes. The official music video, directed by Wilner, begins with footage of both band members as children (they are longtime friends) before flickering into exploratory, evocative and unsettling imagery that matches the moody tone of the track.