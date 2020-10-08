TED’s Free, Virtual Climate Change Conference, TEDCountdown

Comprising 50+ speakers from dozens of sectors, TED’s newest event, TEDCountdown, addresses climate change in a free, all-day virtual conference. Set for Saturday, 10 October from 11AM EST, “five curated sessions that combine TED’s signature blend of actionable and research-backed ideas, cutting-edge science, and moments of wonder and inspiration” will unfold. The sessions will be hosted by various celebrities and feature insight from educators, scientists, activists, conservationists, urbanists and artists. Click through to TED for more information.

Image courtesy of TED