Tegan and Sara: I Don’t Owe You Anything (Tim Mislock Remix)

LA-based ambient artist Tim Mislock’s diaphanous take on Tegan and Sara’s “I Don’t Owe You Anything,” from the recently released Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes) EP, lifts listeners from earth into a breeze of sonic beauty. The official music video, created by Stevan Cablayan, is equally elemental as a sun-soaked figure moves about larger-than-life landscapes—both natural and artificial—with a desert wind farm, an industrial complex and the ocean included. Mislock’s remix is one of six on the new EP, all of which stretch their original source material into something very different.