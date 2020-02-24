Knitters Chronicle Climate Change With “Temperature Scarves”

From the “sky scarf” of the early aughts to the Tempestry Project today, knitters tap into climate change for guidance in their stitching. While the former accessory is about aesthetic inspiration, the latter aims to preserve data reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration through “temperature scarves.” These are two examples of the way colorful yarns tie into the climate crisis and our reaction to it. Knitting has been used as a teaching aid, as a means of reflection, and even to make a statement—as with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s “temperature scarf” at Davos. Read more at The New York Times.

