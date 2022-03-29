Raw Color’s “Temperature Textiles” Collection is Embedded With Climate Data

Created by Daniera ter Haar and Christoph Brach of the Eindhoven-based studio Raw Color, the Temperature Textiles collection of blankets, scarves and socks has climate change data knitted within. These colorful products incorporate information on the three main elements of global warming: temperature change, sea level rise and emissions. For example, the Sea Level Blanket illustrates the reported and predicted sea-level rise from 2000 to 2100, using data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Brach tells Rima Sabina Aouf at Dezeen that using textiles to manifest this information was crucial. “Textile was important for us because it manifests the data permanently. On a screen, one sees it temporarily,” he says. “Also, it is an object we can interact with. A blanket can keep us warm and it can actively help to turn down the heating.” Find out more at Dezeen.

Image courtesy of Raw Color