The Neighbourhood: Devil’s Advocate

Californian indie band The Neighbourhood ushers in a new era with their newest single, “Devil’s Advocate.” Fusing frontman Jesse Rutherford’s persona Chip Chrome with the band’s brooding blend of pop and indie rock, they will release Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones on 25 September. “Devil’s Advocate” follows the beach-y “Cherry Flavoured,” but darkens the mood. Rutherford’s lyrics reference the unsteady relationships he’s maintained with bandmates and poses heady questions about his spirituality.