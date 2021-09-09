2021 Ocean Photography Awards Finalists

The nominees for 2021’s Ocean Photography Awards have been announced, and the selection highlights vibrant and extraordinary images that pay tribute to the vast beauty of the deep sea and its creatures. The categories of this year’s awards include Youth Photographer of the Year, Collective Portfolio, Community Choice and Conservation—with the last illustrating the environmental issues that plague the ocean today. View the water from unexpected and unexplored angles, from larval lobsters spearing prey to speleothems in Mexico and surfers catching some of the heaviest breaks in the world, at Design Your Trust.

Image courtesy of Matty Smith