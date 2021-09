Spanish singer ROSALÍA and Dominican rapper Tokischa team up for the electrifying “Linda,” a vibrant track that combines dembow, flamenco and more. “We kiss, but we’re homies,” they sing in Spanish together on the banger, which was co-produced by ROSALÍA and Tokischa’s frequent producer Leo RD. The track comes along with equally raunchy, raucous and playful visuals, directed by Raymi Paulus.