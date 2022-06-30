Up Is The Down Is The: Dawn

From the genre-defiant avant-rock quartet Up Is The Down Is The (aka Andrew Martin, Zach Sherwood, Cameron Brizzee and Casey Cathy), the track “Dawn” casts an entrancing sonic spell. Inspired by situations where people feel overwhelmed about the inevitable, the slow-burning single is the first to be revealed from Pulling The Wool, the brand’s forthcoming full-length album. It debuts with an eerie official music video, wherein a rabbit-headed figure flees from a bird-like stalker.