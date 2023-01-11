US Plans to Decarbonize All Domestic Transportation

The US Departments of Energy, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency, unveiled a first-of-its-kind blueprint outlining how to decarbonize domestic transportation, a plan that aims to cut all of the industry’s greenhouse emissions by 2050. The approach is three-fold: increase the convenience of essential services to improve walkability, improve affordability and efficiency of public transportation, and transition to zero-emission vehicles and sustainable fuels. As domestic transportation makes up a third of US greenhouse emissions and is the second-largest annual household expense in the country, this move is a significant improvement not only for the environment but also for the overall quality and affordability of life. Learn more about the plan at Interesting Engineering.

Image courtesy of George Hodan