Vale: Línea Recta

Colombian twins Valeria and Valentina Pérez—under the moniker Vale—deliver the harmonious vocals on “Línea Recta.” As the first track from their titular debut album, the song blends folk-pop melodies with poetic lyrics about self-love and -celebration, resulting in a sonic union that recalls basking in the sun or diving into the ocean. Like the other tracks in the album, it’s sung in their native Spanish, produced by Latin talent (including Sebastian Krys and Juanes) and it exemplifies why the duo is making waves at home and abroad.