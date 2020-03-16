Vundabar: Out Of It

“Out Of It,” from Boston-based indie band Vundabar’s newest album, Either Light, feels like a daydream. It begins slowly, but the song progressively transforms into a danceable tune highlighted by its joyous outro. The Holler Film music video suits the band’s altogether quirky tone, with frontman Brandon Hagen and drummer Drew McDonald appearing in odd locales—performing the tune on a boat, out of a car’s window, on jagged rocks, and beyond. A limited edition clear vinyl pressing of the album is available for purchase now.