Watkins Family Hour feat. Fiona Apple: (Remember Me) I’m The One Who Loves You

For their charming cover of a Texas swing classic, “(Remember Me) I’m The One Who Loves You,” Sara and Sean Watkins are joined by longtime friend and acclaimed recording artist Fiona Apple. The duo record under the moniker Watkins Family Hour, which is the name of their community-minded performance series at Largo nightclub in LA; some may recall that Apple was a Family Hour touring member, too. The track was recorded back in 2015 but will appear on the forthcoming album Vol. II, which is set to feature many other beloved collaborators.