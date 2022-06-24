Yo-Yo Ma + Anna Clyne: In The Gale (The Birdsong Project)

The second volume of music supervisor Randall Poster’s awe-inspiring, five-volume The Birdsong Project—composed of songs and spoken-word recordings that draw attention to the beauty of birdsong, as well as the plight of bird life—releases today. From the astounding list of contributions comes “In The Gale” by Yo-Yo Ma and Anna Clyne. These two collaborators (and their exquisite track) join a roster of unmatched talent for volume II, which includes Elvis Costello, The Flaming Lips, Natasha Lyonne, Florence Welch, Alice Waters, Stephin Merritt, Mary Lattimore and more. Volumes III, IV and V will follow later this year, as will a limited edition 20-LP boxset that features all 242 recordings, original artwork and essays.