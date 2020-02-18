Assembly-Free “Origami” Furniture

Degrees of Freedom carefully designs and produces assembly-free furniture and decor. Helmed by former Space X engineer Brian Ignaut, the ingenious brand’s pieces unfold into legs, and then require a mere rotation before they can be used. Right now, Ignaut builds the prototypes himself, which drives prices up for consumers. But, his goal is to get the final cost to something more affordable. Considering the practicality of lamps and tables that require no extra pieces, daunting instructions, or excess packaging (they pack flat), there is sure to be demand should Ignaut take his passion project mainstream. Read more at Core77.

Via core77.com Posted on