Audio-Technica Revives Retro Record Player Design

To celebrate Audio-Technica’s 60th anniversary, the heritage equipment brand is releasing an updated, limited edition version of their portable record player that debuted in 1983, the Mister Disc (though, known as the Sound Burger in some markets). On the re-release, gone is the slot for three C batteries as power now comes by way of an internal USB-C-rechargeable battery. Fortunately, the vinyl player comes equipped with a 3.5mm output jack and Bluetooth, too. Read more at Core77, where you can also scope out photos of the original Sound Burger.

Image courtesy of Audio-Technica