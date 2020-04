Writer and artist Austin Kleon recently shared his simple guide to making a zine from a single sheet of paper, a variation on what he learned from the book Whatcha Mean, What’s A Zine? Resourceful and enchanting, the one-sheet project requires just four steps, which Kleon lays out in a penciled how-to guide and a helpful YouTube video. Click through to his site to learn how to make your own.

