Link About It: This Week’s Picks

Remembering Pivotal Feminist Theorist, Brilliant Thinker + Writer bell hooks

Critical feminist theorist, activist and author, the beloved bell hooks (who preferred to spell her name lowercase in order to de-emphasize individualism) passed away at the age of 69. As a pillar of the feminist movement as well as an inspiration for many, hooks created work (such as Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism and Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center) that uncovered intersections of race, gender and class in groundbreaking, liberating ways. She made brilliant and oftentimes complex ideas wholly accessible to all readers. One of her theories—that remains remarkably relevant—is on the radical power of love to enable change. “I’m talking about a love that is transformative, that challenges us in both our private and our civic lives. I’m so moved often when I think of the civil rights movement, because I see it as a great movement for social justice that was rooted in love and that politicized the notion of love, that said: real love will change you,” she said in a previous interview with NPR, where you can learn more about her seminal work and honor her enduring legacy.

Image courtesy of Karjean Levine/Getty Images

Brian Eno’s Color-Changing, Limited Run LED Turntables

Renowned record producer, composer and self-proclaimed “non-musician” Brian Eno has partnered with London-based Paul Stolper Gallery on a signed, numbered run of 50 color-changing LED and acrylic turntables. The psychedelic invention incorporates lighting mechanisms within its platter and base, leading to a shifting combination of color. “The light from it was tangible as if caught in a cloud of vapor,” Eno said of his first experience with the finished product. “We sat watching for ages, transfixed by this totally new experience of light as a physical presence.” Read more about the mesmerizing musical devices at designboom—or enquire about purchasing directly through the Paul Stolper Gallery.

Image © Brian Eno, courtesy of Paul Stopler Gallery

New York Academy of Art’s Artists for Artists Benefit Auction 2021

An annual arts extravaganza that raises funds for emerging artistic talent studying at the iconic New York Academy of Art (NYAA), the Artists for Artists benefit auction commenced online this year and concludes at 3PM EST on 14 December. Within, a diverse roster of donated works—from NYAA alumni, students and faculty, as well as donations from friends of the acclaimed institution—are available to bring home. Founded by a coalition of art scholars and artists, including Andy Warhol, NYAA continues to nurture and develop unprecedented artistry and aptitude through their programs. View the online auction items at Artsy. Afterward, a live auction will commence 14 December at 8:30PM EST at Sotheby’s, which people can follow along online.

Image of the “The Kiss” (2021) by Shiqing Deng

Whimsical Treehouses to Rent Across the US

More than expressions of nostalgia or childlike wonder, a series of treehouses across the US, designed for adults, take the form of either a “multi-level escape filled with custom, modern touches or a rustic off-grid dwelling with only the bare necessities,” according to Katherine Englishman for Field Mag. From Maine to Montana, Texas and the Pacific Northwest, the magazine’s list of 20 treehouses boast amenities ranging from fireplaces and hot tubs to sky-high wraparound decks and rope-plank bridges. Some are small and cozy while others are geometric, architectural marvels. Head over to Field Mag to see all of them—which can be rented (with prices ranging from $125 to $743 per night).

Image courtesy of Meadowlark Treehouse

Clothing That Responds to a Wearer’s Stress or Anxiety

Designed by Iga Węglińska, the Emotional Clothing Collection comprises two tops that change color or flash with lights to indicate if the wearer is anxious or stressed. “The collection is designed to stimulate our sense of taking part and force us to focus more on our bodies, for example by calming our breath to reduce a stress level,” says the designer. The line also explores how fashion can influence perception and aid in healing through biofeedback (a therapy technique that uses sensors to help people better understand their bodily reactions). The tops, sewn with conductive thread, are made from polysensory fabrics that respond to heart rate and body temperature, sending signals to the lights within the clothes. The signal tells the shirt to change color, serving as a message for the wearer. When the color changes from a warm tone to a cool tone, for example, it reminds users to calm down and take breath. The aim is to help wearers practice mindfulness by visibly seeing their reactions. Read more about this innovative collection and Węglińska’s mission at Deezen.

Image courtesy of Mila Łapko

Giant Kites To Power Cargo Ships in New Decarbonization Initiative

Maritime shipping—responsible for over 80 percent of goods traded globally—produces three percent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, but a giant kite, called Seawing, is an attempt to decarbonize the industry. Developed by Airseas, Seawing is a large parafoil (whose largest size extends beyond 1,000 square meters) that—when flown at a high altitude—drags ships across the sea, cutting fuel consumption and emissions by 20 percent. Soon, the 154-meter-long cargo ship Ville de Bordeaux will send its 500-square-meter Seawing kite into the air as part of a six-month trial to test it before full deployment. Learn more about this project and how it could pioneer sustainable transport at Bloomberg.

Image courtesy of Airseas

Stories of Climate Change’s Effects on Every Country

The New York Times Opinion section recently published “Postcards From a World on Fire,” a collection of sounds, photos, videos and vignettes that capture climate change’s effects on different countries around the world. Between reports from Morocco, which indicate that two thirds of its oases have disappeared, and photographs from Guatemala that depict how climate refugees and migrants are fleeing harrowing droughts, this comprehensive exploration is vital. While it may be difficult to look at, these postcards capture what’s at stake in the fight against the climate crisis and serve as a reminder of why we can’t look away. These stories—interspersed with words from climate activists and innovations in sustainable methods and resources—act as motivation to keep fighting, as there is still time to save billions of lives from climate change. View the postcards and learn more about the fight at The New York Times.

Image courtesy of Matthew Abbott/The New York Times

Link About It is our filtered look at the web, shared daily in Link and on social media, and rounded up every Saturday morning. Hero image of Shiqing Deng’s “The Kiss” (2021) courtesy of the artist