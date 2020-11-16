Completely compostable and filled with edible ink, design agency Carlo Ratti Associati’s eco-friendly Scribit pens aim to curb the damage done to the environment by the 1.6 billion plastic pens thrown out each year. Three models with refillable barrels exist—one from responsibly farmed wood; another from recycled, anodized aluminum; and one from biodegradable PHB plastic (which, unlike the other two, could still potentially shed microplastics). On all three, the nib and ink cartridge are made from natural materials, too. Though the option to recycle Bic pens does exist, with the right equipment, many simply deposit them into the rubbish bin. Read more at Fast Company.

Image courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati