CH Japan: Indigo Dyeing Leather + Cotton

Many people don’t know where natural indigo comes from or realize how few indigo farms are left in Japan (only six). Indigo is a green plant that has a higher percentage of blue than others. Traditional indigo dye in Japan is made from sukumo, which is what the harvested and fermented indigo plant turns into; it’s a crumbly, blueish dried substance that is then mixed with lye and other ingredients to create the beloved Awa-Ai indigo dye that items eventually get dipped in.

We had the opportunity to visit the Sato family farm, run by ninth-generation indigo farmer Akihito Sato, in Tokushima. During our visit, they were planting their crop in the spring. The resulting sukumo, obviously limited in quantity, is some of the most coveted in Japan.

Our CH Japan guests had the honor of meeting one of the nation’s most celebrated indigo-dyeing masters, Naoyuki Asai, in Kyoto. There, they had the opportunity to learn about the process and his work. Then they were able to dye their own items—from jeans to sneakers to all types of shirts and fabrics. Our guests got their hands into magical vats of the bluest indigo we’ve ever seen. It was an experience that activated so many senses at once.

Images by Josh Rubin