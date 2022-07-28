COOL HUNTING Ferrari Roma Tailor Made’s Japanese Artisans: Sakiori

Scroll down to see more content

Earlier this year, we proudly debuted a Ferrari Roma Tailor Made, Specially Crafted for COOL HUNTING that had been in development since 2019. Designed at the request of Ferrari to demonstrate the depth of personalization capabilities of their Tailor Made customization program, our Roma features bespoke aspects that we commissioned from Japanese artisans we visited during our 2019 CH Japan trip and collaborated with on our CH Omakase collection. Through a series of videos, we will highlight these artisans, their craft and how their contributions came to life in our dream car.

Our first visual deep dive is on the art of Sakiori, an ancient weaving technique that brings new life to older garments. Our partner, Tadaaki Hajime, owner of Hajime Shoji, is based on the tropical Japanese island of Amami Ōshima. Hajime deconstructed two historic kimonos (both older than 75 years) and used the panels to create strips which he then wove—one meter per day—into a durable new fabric. It took two months to develop enough of this upcycled material, which features in our Ferrari Roma’s seats and interiors. Watch the COOL HUNTING video to learn more about the inspiring process and final results.

Image by Irwin Wong