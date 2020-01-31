Design Indaba 2020: Speakers, Thinkers and Creators

Scroll down to see more content

Now in its 25th year, Design Indaba explores how to make the world a better place through creative innovation and groundbreaking design. For three days, the annual Cape Town summit brings together international, visionary minds to share ideas and explore new ways of thinking.

Founder Ravi Naidoo and his team bring some of the most thoughtful and provocative creatives in the world together. From well-known leaders to emerging designers, big names and soon-to-be-discovered talents, the speakers have something in common: to make us see things, form a new and unexpected point of view, lead us to understanding what we always see but never really observe, show us the directions of future innovation, and more. We are talking about people of the caliber of Thomas Heatherwick, Patricia Urquiola, Tom Dixon, Brian Eno, Yves Behar, Jaime Hayon, and David Droga.

This year’s Design Indaba will take place between 26-29 February and we will hear inspiring words from speakers belonging to a dozen different disciplines, inside and outside the design world. Creative directors, artists, performers, architects, illustrators and experimental designers will share their thoughts, work, influences and inspirations.

Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama, architects Neri & Hu, jazz musician Nhlanhla Mahlangu, artist collective Studio Drift, performance artists Honey and Bunny, illustrator Olimpia Zagnoli, designer Paul Cocksedge, as well as designer and podcaster Debbie Millman (who will have a special live session of her acclaimed podcast Design Matters) will all be present this year.

The main hub will be the Artscape Center, with its theater for talks and vast outside space for exhibitions and music events; a festival in the festival. If you are heading to Cape Town, tickets for the live events can be purchased online, and if you are in Durban, Johannesburg, Nairobi or another African city, you can follow the talks via simulcast. And if you are anywhere else in the world, follow our updates at Design Indaba and on social media.