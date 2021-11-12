First-Ever Biodesign Sprint Winners Announced

Biodesign Challenge and Google Hardware Design Studio partnered for the first-ever Biodesign Sprint—a competition where individuals or teams (of up to six people) reimagine how biotechnology can work within the consumer category in more eco-friendly, sustainable ways. Those taking part aren’t just professionals, applications are open to everybody from hobbyists to industry experts. Some 40 teams (20 student, 20 professional) and 170 individuals from 15 countries took part. This week, the winners were announced. Among them, non-student team LOKUS.FOUND impressed with their prototyped resins crafted from seafood waste and pine trees. Find out more about this, other winning projects and how to enter next year’s event at the Biodesign Sprint website.

Image courtesy of Biodesign Challenge