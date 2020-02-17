For the Rijksmuseum’s current exhibition, Caravaggio-Bernini. Baroque in Rome, the Netherlands-based multidisciplinary design duo Formafantasma produced the striking exhibit space. Using muted shades of blue, yellow, peach and pink; traditional textiles from Kvadrat; and an overall simple presentation, the studio emphasizes the 70 paintings and sculptures (by Caravaggio, Gian Lorenzo Bernini, and a handful of others) against the beautiful setting. See more of the exhibition at designboom, and learn more about the studio in our 2018 video, Studio Formafantasma on Creative Collaboration.
A Formafantasma-Designed Exhibition at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum