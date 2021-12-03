Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Kids + Pets

Scroll down to see more content

We certainly recognize the substantial differences between children and pets, but kids and creatures depend on us for everything, from keeping them safe to encouraging them with care. It’s important to remind them how much we love them—unequivocally and unconditionally—too. Of course, giving gifts isn’t the only way to do this, but there’s something undeniably wondrous about products developed with youthful humans, canines, felines and more in mind. Whimsy and imagination often teach or train. Function exists beneath layers of beauty. Toys, tools, items for entertainment and instruments of creation all represent a part of the design world defined by access. Whether you’re shopping for a toddler, a turtle, or both, there’s plenty of carefully considered options in our Kids + Pets gift guide. Be sure to browse the complete BUY guide too, for present ideas for grown-ups.

Hero image courtesy of Dusen Dusen