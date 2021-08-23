Malaga, Spain’s Eye-Catching Crochet Sunshade

The sun-soaked town of Alhaurín de la Torre in the province of Malaga, Spain used plastic awnings to shade pedestrians for years until the City Council’s Department of the Environment tapped local crochet teacher Eva Pacheco, and her students, to crochet colorful sunshades from recycled materials. The stunning assemblage of shifting patterns now provides shade over roughly 500 square meters. Read more about the artistic, environmental endeavor and watch a video at Core77.

Image courtesy of Core77