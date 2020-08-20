MoMA Design Store’s “Design Innovations for Women” Collection

MoMA Design Store’s newest curated collection comprises products designed for women, by women. The Design Innovations for Women section spans several categories—from reproductive and sexual health to sport, apparel and accessories. “This is an opportunity to recognize just how far these products have come in terms of quality and to celebrate the fearless female entrepreneurs, designers and innovators who have changed the game,” Chay Costello, the store’s Associate Director of Merchandising, says of the launch. Shop personal massagers, lubricants, smart accessories, bike seats and more at their site.

Image courtesy of MoMA