Turning Big-Box Store Parking Lots into Urban Farms

LinkDesign

French design firm Studio NAB has proposed the Car Parks 2.0 concept, which strips away asphalt in the acres and acres dedicated to big-box store parking lots, in order to expose the soil trapped beneath and utilize a portion for urban farming. The concept envisions two other sections: one where the community can grow and another where some parking spaces remain, but where the asphalt has still been replaced by green space. Algae-filled awnings could also sequester carbon and even generate electricity for electric cars. Read more at Fast Company.

Via fastcompany.com

Posted on