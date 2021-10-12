Poster House’s “An Ode to NYC” 2021 Series for NYCxDesign

To benefit the non-profit Silicon Harlem, an organization pursuing equity for individuals without internet during the pandemic, a citywide exhibition of 75 posters—entitled An Ode to NYC—pops up at cultural destinations and iconic locations across all five boroughs. Viewers are able to scan a QR code near the works (which are by the likes of talent that includes Suchi Reddy, Debbie Millman and Ghetto Gastro) and purchase the limited edition designs from the website of the museum Poster House (which currently has the exemplary exhibition You Won’t Bleed Me: How Blaxploitation Posters Defined Cool & Delivered Profits on display now through 6 February 2022). An Ode to NYC is part of October’s NYCxDesign activations, centered around the theme “Our Future City.” Read more about it all through Poster House’s website.

Image courtesy of Karim Rashid