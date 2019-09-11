Ruggable’s Runway for Cynthia Rowley at New York Fashion Week

If all the news of dancing, divine venues and honest demonstrations of diversity haven’t made clear, fashion week no longer resembles its pop-up tented uptown days. But with buyers and editors divided by increasingly-more brands scraping together a spectacle, every component plays an integral role in attendance, experience and its aftermath. Cynthia Rowley brought it all together with her Spring 2020 show—hosted outdoors, on an iconic strip of Tribeca’s Staple Street, close to her store. With the weather perfect, the Staple Street Skybridge above—and a washable Ruggable runway below, color and form collided for one of the week’s most vibrant experiences.

Rowley acquired rights from the Doctor Seuss estate in order to use illustrations referencing Oh, The Places You’ll Go on the collaborative rug. Pure whimsy—aswirl with nostalgia—stretched some 200 feet across the runway (and for anyone concerned about a rug being placed on the streets of Manhattan, Ruggable’s products are all machine-washable). As Rowley’s collection of sequin-studded silks and floral patterns criss-crossed, they felt attune with spirit of the strip below. Perhaps Rowley’s surf-wear—composed out of sustainable materials—emphasized the role of the runway best, as they both aimed to transport the imagination of everyone in attendance, and did so successfully.

Images courtesy of Anisha Sisodia Photography