Scoby Slime a Sustainable, Edible Packaging Possibility

As single-use plastic waste continues to pile up, packaging solutions comprised of alternative materials are in high demand. While recycled material offers the opportunity for adaptive reuse, options that are naturally available could provide even more sustainable solutions. Scoby, an edible and natural byproduct of the process of fermenting kombucha, could be a zero-waste option for packaging dry and semi-dry goods. Polish designer Roza Janusz popularized the slime’s potential, and her process—which is scalable but takes around two weeks and requires the addition of vegetable-based agricultural waste to the base bacteria and yeast—can be replicated anywhere. Additionally, used Scoby can be re-entered into the circular system along the way. Read more at OneZero.

