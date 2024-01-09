Read Design Sesh Case Optimizes Stash Jar Storage A colorful, carefully designed pack-and-roll product for cannabis David Graver

When serial entrepreneurs Dawn and Treg Bradley established a cannabis storage brand, Sesh, the business was predicated on a personal need to pair vibrant design with thoughtful organizational potential. This mission is epitomized by the brand’s debut product, the Sesh Case. Crafted in a range of alluring colors and featuring a playful curvaceousness, Sesh encapsulates a dynamic storage system—which includes several stash jars, one bud scoop and a removable rolling tray—with optimized functionality. The Bradleys desired a decorative piece that locked in aromas and served a purpose at home and during their time on the road—and the Sesh Case became all that and more. We spoke to both to learn more about how the brand came to be and what will come next.

Courtesy of SESH

Before we dive into the Sesh case, can you share the brand’s origin story?

Dawn Bradley: We come from the cannabis industry. I owned retail stores for many, many years and Treg made various products. We’d been around cannabis for many years and, as an avid user, I was always carrying it around in mismatched things. My husband is a man of style. My choice of items to carry the product around in did not meet his standards—for what it should look like or how it should be organized. He loves to create design items.

Sesh was born out of “me in the TSA line” meeting Treg and his need for thoughtful design and an orderly format.

After we sold our previous businesses in the hydroponics industry, we noticed that everybody was kind of creating the product but nobody was creating products to hold the product. No one was creating items for storage; and, really, they were repurposing other things to use for storage. Nothing was design-worthy.

Courtesy of SESH

Where did you look for inspiration when designing the Sesh case?

Treg Bradley: I was inspired by the bento box! It’s just a simple object that caught my attention. I actually created a product many years ago called Grobal. It was a little self-watering pot. Karim Rashid actually designed it. For both, I like the idea of creating accessible objects—so, I found that with plastics, you can produce it in a democratic way. I like the process with plastics, from conception through finishing, all done with computers.

Courtesy of SESH

Was there a lot of prototyping?

TB: It took roughly three years.

DB: There were also many challenges in the world during the time that Sesh was envisioned, as everyone is well aware. Originally, we thought we were going to be producing in China. Today, we are producing in Mexico. We’re very happy to have it made in North America. There were several prototypes, though the design was very clear from the beginning. Prototypes were made to get the functionality in order and to get other people to understand how to make a cannabis-specific product so that it locks in smell. This took a few iterations.

TB: When I got the final product in my hands, it had this perfect ratio and scale. It’s really an artistic process behind this little object.

Courtesy of SESH

You’ve got so many great colors. Have you released the entire spectrum or will we see more?

TB: I’m really into color therapy. Right now, these colors are what I wanted to launch with. Next, I want to have it progress in a fashion where we’re not following trends—we are leading them. That said, we really want to get this palette established first.

Can you tell us a bit about the product testing behind SESH?

DB: We do product test all the time. One of the things that people have to remember about a cannabis storage case is that you roll on the lid. As long as you are cleaning the lid, the container stays clean. To the extent that I use it, I just wipe it down. Altogether, Sesh does a really good job of managing the mess.

Courtesy of SESH

Is there anything you want readers to know about you as entrepreneurs?

DB: I personally want to be able to take cannabis everywhere and I’m glad that there’s now something people can use to do so. Cannabis is a hard thing to transport or to put into luggage or your backpack. People have been looking for an item like this. I want them to know it exists. You do not need to repurpose something. There’s a better option that’s affordable.

Courtesy of SESH

What about hopes for the future of the brand?

TB: We want to push the category. We don’t mind being the leaders. There will be hundreds of companies to follow suit in the next ten years. It will be rewarding to see it all develop. Right now, it’s a wasteland of ill conceived design, especially at the accessible level. My job is to create products. My wife keeps it all together on the business side. To me, it’s just really rewarding to be able to create something useful. I want it to speak for itself. I’ll be interesting to see where this product takes the company as we try to create more things that have this same artistic investment.