Sight Unseen’s “Offsite Online” Has a Renewed Mission

Sight Unseen’s virtual exhibition Offsite Online commences this week with a mission to direct funds to the participating parties’ chosen organizations—18 different initiatives that work to benefit Black and indigenous people and to fight white supremacy. The exhibition features work by 100+ designers, brands and students. It’s the virtual version of their beloved Offsite event which usually occurs in-person in NYC. Some pieces exist as 3D renderings while finishing touches are completed; all are available to purchase through the creator, as they’re responsible for the transaction and the corresponding donation. From furniture to light fixtures, objet d’art and more, there’s plenty to peruse—with an added incentive. Shop the collection at 1stdibs.

Via sightunseen.com Posted on