Sneakersnstuff Celebrates 20th Anniversary With adidas Collaboration

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, sneaker boutique Sneakersnstuff (SNS) is collaborating with adidas Consortium on four pairs of sneakers that embody the past and the present. Two pairs of adidas ZX4000 4D don custom vibrant hues—dubbed the “The Sunrise” and “The Sunset”—while classic Stan Smiths are adorned with portraits of Sneakersnstuff’s two founders. Lastly, a set of slides covered in slogans from both brands completes the collection. Interested buyers can enter the raffle on the SNS app for the opportunity to purchase the sneakers when they’re released globally on 9 November. A limited number of the collab sneakers will also be available at SNS stores in Stockholm, Berlin, Paris, London and New York on 2 and 3 November.

Via sneakersnstuff.com Posted on