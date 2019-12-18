Sneakersnstuff Enlists NBA Rising Star Rui Hachimura For Collaborative Campaign

Sneakersnstuff uses three Jordan Brand silhouettes to represent their 20-year history, as well as the story of Rui Hachimura, the first Japan-born player drafted into the NBA. Though the 21-year-old Washington Wizards power forward doesn’t have a signature shoe of his own, he inked a deal with the sneaker giant just before the start of his rookie season. With nods to Japan’s red rising sun, references to the interior of the first Sneakersnstuff brick and mortar store in Stockholm, and a coincidental alignment with the Wizards’ color scheme, each of the three sneakers—the Air Jordan 1 Mid, Jordan Mars 270 and Jordan Proto-Max 720—deviates from other new releases and reissues to form their own distinct style. For anyone that missed out on buying a pair, an augmented reality experience is set to roll out, offering users the ability to watch NBA games (both past and present) with additional features. Read more on their site.

