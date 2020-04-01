The American Society of Magazine Editors’ 2020 Cover Contest

Each year the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) holds the Ellie Awards to celebrate distinguished reportage, emerging talent, decades-long achievements, and more. Separately, they host a cover contest. This year’s finalists (of which there are over 200) include submissions from Bon Appetit, Playboy, Garage, The New York Times Magazine, 5280 Magazine, TIME, The New Yorker and many more. Voting is open for the month of April, with the winner being the cover with the most likes on Facebook. Head to ASME’s page to vote.

