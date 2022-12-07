Holiday Gift Guides 2022: Gifts That Give Back

Scroll down to see more content

During the holidays, our collective consumerism can reach a fever pitch and prompt some very real self-reflection. With this in mind, we encourage readers who have the bandwidth and budget to donate time or money—at any time of the year—to local mutual aid initiatives or larger organizations like The Loveland Foundation, The Trevor Project, Last Prisoner Project, Everytown, Kiva, RAICES and more. Sometimes, though, you can buy a present that a loved one will adore and give to an important cause at the same time. With art, accessories, apparel, food, skincare products, jewelry and much more, our Gifts That Give Back guide overflows with ideas that will have far-reaching, positive effects. For all other present ideas, take a look at our complete BUY guide, which is updated daily.

Hero image For The Birds LP 3, cover art by Simone Shubuck, courtesy of the Audubon Society