The London Underground’s African Diaspora Roundels

In conjunction with Art on the Underground, British-Ghanaian artist Larry Achiampong redesigns the London Underground roundels (the discs that mark each station) for the Westminster Underground stop. Achiampong’s iteration will represent the colors of the African diaspora—green, black, yellow and red—and depart from the traditional red, white and blue palette. It’s significant because it represents a sometimes overlooked community within London’s population and also because the station is situated across the street from Parliament. “Situated at Westminster at a time of significant national debate on the country’s future, Achiampong’s commission imbues the familiar iconography of the London Underground’s logo with new meaning,” Art on the Underground’s Eleanor Pinfield tells It’s Nice That. “Art on the Underground’s series of commissions explore what it means to be ‘on edge’ and asks how artists can play a role in developing ideas of togetherness and belonging.” Read more there.

Via itsnicethat.com Posted on