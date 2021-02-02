Three Industry-Advancing Timepieces from LVMH Watch Week 2021

Scroll down to see more content

In concise briefings—with wristwatches as the rightful centerpiece—LVMH Watch Week took place online last week. As with the inaugural iteration in 2020, three of the luxury conglomerate’s brands presented novelties (a term used to reference new or updated timepieces for the current year). Though there was much to love for fans of Hublot, Zenith and Bulgari, the three models we selected stand apart for their uncompromising design and technical aptitude (and carry a price to match). As we celebrate their ingenuity, we eagerly await announcements from Tag Heuer, another in the LVMH suite, as well.

Zenith Chronomaster Sport

Accuracy is epitomized in Zenith’s Chronomaster Sport ($10,000) which features a black ceramic bezel that legibly marks the passing of time to the 10th of a second. At the heart of this column-wheel chronograph is the El Primero 3600 caliber, an evolution from Zenith’s original movement from 1969. This sleek 41mm stainless steel wristwatch features the brand’s iconic tri-color subdials, too.

Bulgari Octo Roma Carillon Tourbillon

Though Bulgari announced another stunning addition to their Octo Finissimo line, it’s the super-complication within the Octo Roma Carillon Tourbillon ($259,000) that steals the show. Expectations should run high with such a price point—and with the watch limited to 15 pieces. Perhaps surprisingly, it’s because of its tourbillon, the atypical material used and the music it makes. This particular timepiece features a repeater striking the Chimes Of Westminster tune on three gongs in spectacular fashion. The 44mm watch case is composed of black DLC-coated titanium—and a maximalist design falls within.

Hublot Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black

Announced the week of LVMH Watch Week, but independent of the events, Hublot’s Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black ($27,300) is a pop-art timepiece that channels the joyful aesthetic of the Japanese artist into an elegant, monochromatic automatic wristwatch. The aesthetic centerpiece—Murakami’s smiling flower—is composed of black diamonds (456 for the petals, 107 for the face). Hublot’s ball-bearing system sets the petals in motion. Beating at the heart of the watch is the brand’s manufacture Unico calibre movement. This release will be limited to 200 pieces.

Hero image courtesy of Takashi Murakami and Hublot