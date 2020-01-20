Women’s Timepiece Highlights from LVMH’s Watch Week

Scroll down to see more content

Three of the four luxury watch brands in the LVMH portfolio debuted several exquisite 2020 releases in Dubai last week. Well in advance of the traditional Swiss horological shows (most notably Baselworld), the inaugural event, entitled LVMH Watch Week, granted global retailers and members of the press an opportunity to spend substantive time with watches of exceptional merit, both technically and aesthetically. It was a civilized affair, set under the sun at Bulgari Resort Dubai (another LVMH property). And, without interruption from other brands or, perhaps even more disruptive, other watch groups, LVMH was able to present their vision across many categorical markets for the year. Women’s watches, including the ones below, played an important role.

Bulgari’s Serpenti Seduttori Tourbillon

An icon of watch design, Bulgari‘s serpent-headed Serpenti timepieces have enamored jewelry and watch lovers since the 1940s. For 2020, Bulgari has unveiled several tourbillon models. This rare technical attribute demonstrates the brand’s commitment to producing extraordinary watches for women—not just smaller, bedazzled versions of men’s watches. Yes, these releases are covered in pavé diamonds, but the groundbreaking movement inside the watch is its boldest statement.

Zenith’s DEFY Midnight

With indisputable cosmic influences, Zenith‘s DEFY Midnight collection—and, in particular, the model with a rich blue gradient dial—channels the essence of the night sky. From the nicely sized 36mm case to the diamond-set bezel option and the captivating gradient glimmer, defining design factors come down to nuance and proportion. Inside, there’s a powerful, accurate Elite 670 SK automatic movement, too.

Hublot’s Big Bang Sang Bleu II

Hublot immediately won our attention with their staggeringly beautiful Classic Fusion Gold Crystal release, an all-gender release in 38mm and 45mm iterations. Another release, with even greater gravity, the Big Bang Sang Bleu II collection honors the art of tattooing, in collaboration with Swiss tattoo artist Maxime Plescia-Büchi, founder of the Sang Bleu creative agency. The new models of these sculptural watches clock in at 45mm, but several 39mm collaborative pieces from the series work for all genders.

Hero image courtesy of Bulgari