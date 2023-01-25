Four Stand-Out Timepieces from 2023’s LMVH Watch Week

Scroll down to see more content

At this January’s 2023 LVMH Watch Week, four of the luxury conglomerate’s watch brands—Hublot, TAG Heuer, Bulgari and Zenith—unveiled a roster of eye-catching timepieces. This year’s dazzling display included a geometric revival that first debuted in 1971, a 60th anniversary masterpiece, a gem-encrusted technical advancement, a minimal yet bold rubber and gold wristwatch and so much more. The four highlights we’ve selected here epitomize the design DNA of their respective brands, but bring something brand new to the forefront.

Hublot Classic Fusion Original Yellow Gold

It’s a welcome return for the minimal visual language that put Hublot on the radar. The Hublot Classic Fusion Original Yellow Gold ($24,100) pairs a satin-finished and polished precious metal case with a black lacquer dial and a black rubber strap, a move that first upended the luxury watch world when it debuted in 1980. This model, however, has subtle updates to Carlo Crocco’s original design (including a new logo). Further, inside the 42mm case is Hublot’s advanced MHUB1110 self-winding movement. In addition to the 18K yellow gold iteration, Hublot has released the Classic Fusion Original in a black ceramic model, as well as a titanium one.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph 60th Anniversary

TAG Heuer fans will be quick to anoint the limited edition Carrera Chronograph 60th Anniversary Edition ($7,400) an absolute masterpiece, because it is. It features the Carrera’s beloved “Panda” design, which contrasts a silver sun-ray brushed dial with black subdials, under domed sapphire crystal. Inside the 39mm polished steel case, the brand’s Calibre HEUER 02 Automatic Chronograph movement beats. A black perforated, grained calfskin leather strap completes the visual language. Only 600 pieces of this wristwatch have been released.

Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas Infinity

Few wristwatches are as easily recognizable or as desirable as Bulgari’s wrist-wrapping Serpenti. The curvaceous, snake-inspired timepiece received an innovative update for the new Tubogas Infinity model ($66,000 for the single twirl and $85,000 for the double). Within, a titanium sliver now runs through the center of all the bracelet links, yielding a stronger technical construction, as compared to the wire core of historic versions. This development maintains the serpentine wristwatch’s sinuous flexibility, but also supports gem-setting on the bracelet for the first time ever.

Zenith DEFY Revival A3691

A covetable new addition to Zenith’s core collection, the DEFY Revival A3691 ($6,900) is an inspired update to the DEFY A3691 which originally debuted in 1971. The aesthetic success of the wristwatch is owed to the rich red dial set into the brilliant 14-sided bezel and octagonal case. Inside, Zenith’s ELITE 670 automatic movement powers the 37mm piece.

Hero image courtesy of Zenith