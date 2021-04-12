twentytwentyone’s 25th Anniversary Edition of Jasper Morrison’s Thinking Man’s Chair

Scroll down to see more content

Designed by Jasper Morrison, the Thinking Man’s Chair was one of several objects that defined the progressive reputation of Italian furniture manufacturer Cappellini in the ’80s and ’90s. Since its inception in 1996, London-based design retailer and producer twentytwentyone (now in its namesake year) championed Cappellini and its visionary director, Giulio Cappellini—the son of the brand’s founder, Enrico. Now, to celebrate their 25th anniversary, twentytwentyone will release limited edition collaborations with brands and designers that contributed to their success over the years, beginning with this Morrison classic.

Limited to 25 numbered pieces, the 2021 edition comes with a new hot-dip zinc galvanized finish. It’s the result of a conversation that began many years prior and ultimately aligns the desires of Morrison and Cappellini with twentytwentyone’s proposed finish. Those familiar with the chair will find no structural changes to the serpentine steel icon, which marked a new form when Morrison designed it in 1988 and Cappellini produced it 1989.

The Thinking Man’s Chair 2021 Edition can be purchased online for £2,275.

Images courtesy of twentytwentyone