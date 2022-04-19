Architect Daniel Libeskind’s Redesigned Richard Hennessy Decanter

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

An angular, futuristic silhouette encases a suggestion of the organic shape of the Hennessy XO bottle in world-renowned architect Daniel Libeskind‘s design for the exquisite new Richard Hennessy decanter. Composed of Baccarat crystal, the vessel’s geometries highlight the crystalline majesty of the material and the essence of the limited edition liquid within. This latest architectural partnership from Hennessy once again finds the maison’s collaborator looking to the past to inform its future.

“The design process began several years ago with the common goal of creating something spectacular and rare,” Libeskind says. “I always begin by creating hand sketches to work out my first ideas—sometimes hundreds are made. Once I have a strong idea and sketch, I work with my design team to develop the form further on the computer. We then create 3D models that we can further develop. We approached the design the same way Hennessy creates its cognacs—slowly and methodically. This gave us the space to explore the ritual of drinking cognac and how it translates to the design of the decanter.”

“I am inspired by the interplay of history and the future—a particular magic happens when the two come together,” Libeskind says. “The inspiration for the decanter came from the powerful emblem of Richard Hennessy and symbol of the future of the brand. I wanted to honor the history while elevating it.” Hennessy rarest cognac, named for the maison’s entrepreneurial founder, Richard Hennessy is limited to an annual production of 12 tierçons—a tierçon is a historic French oak barrel style that Hennessy’s own coopers produce by hand. A masterpiece born of heritage influences, this rarefied tribute incorporates some of the brand’s scarcest eaux-de-vie to form an intense, nuanced liquid—which noses of soft baking spices and tastes of luscious preserved fruits. Altogether, it’s worthy of such an inspired architectural decanter.

Images courtesy of Daniel Libeskind