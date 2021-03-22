IKEA’s Free ScrapsBook Cookbook for Food Waste

With 50 clever recipes, “created in collaboration with chefs across North America,” along with numerous waste-saving tips, IKEA’s ScrapsBook cookbook teaches at-home chefs of all skill levels how to transform their food waste and any forgotten item in the back of the fridge into something delectable. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all covered—and some meals are more adventurous than others (with the “French press toast” a standout). Its ultimate goal is to help people at home live more sustainably, a reflection of the brand’s commitment to produce zero waste (by being fully circular) by 2030. Download the ScrapsBook cookbook PDF from IKEA for free now.

Image courtesy of IKEA