Synthetic Biology’s Quest for Lab-Made Dairy

It isn’t as if alternative options aren’t prevalent—plant-based milks line the shelves, drawn from soy, almonds, oats and just about everything else. But the proteins in these liquids differ heavily from true dairy. As the New York Times points out, “Researchers at several start-up companies, including New Culture, have begun producing these [true dairy] proteins in the lab, with the aim of creating a new grocery store category: cow-free dairy.” The process mirrors that of Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, however it’s still radically developing. The target isn’t just a replacement, but a product that contributes to animal welfare and environmental sustainability. Read more about the many companies involved at the Times.

