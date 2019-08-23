The Rise of Plant-Based Eggs

In the world of plant-based alternatives, eggs have met their match. Mung bean (the pea-colored legume) proves to be a viable substitute for hatched eggs—in color, texture and flavor—and the growth of Silicon Valley-based JUST Foods is evidence of that. According to new research, the brand’s liquid egg alternative, JUST Egg, barely trails real eggs in weekly sales. And Kroger, a national chain of grocers that comprises 2,100 stores, just committed to placing the product nationwide, essentially ensuring that the growth is far from over. Read more at Quartz.

