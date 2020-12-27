Scroll down to see more content

MF DOOM: Lunch Break

A new song on the FlyLo FM station featured in the updated Grand Theft Auto V, “Lunch Break” opens with MF DOOM’s inimitable voice over a beat by Flying Lotus (aka Steven Ellison, founder of Brainfeeder). The laidback tune is accompanied on the station by music from Dilla, Thundercat, Freddie Gibbs, Shabazz Palaces and Channel Tres.

DARKSIDE: Liberty Bell

Electronic duo Darkside—aka Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington—will be releasing Spiral in 2021, their first album together since Psychic came out seven years ago. From it comes the dark, downtempo “Liberty Bell,” which blends jangly, twangy elements with atmospheric electronic, tinges of psychedelia and Jaar’s mellow vocals.

The Voidz: Alien Crime Lord

Initially released on K.U.L.T. 99.1FM Vespucci Beach Station “Low Power Beach Radio,” one of three new radio stations within Grand Theft Auto Online‘s updated Cayo Perico Heist, The Voidz’s latest single “Alien Crime Lord” paints the lead singer’s supremely recognizable voice with robotic glitches and heavy strokes of synth. It’s a wild ride and intended to sound like “Jean Claude Van Damme standing up on a speeding motorcycle while firing perfect bullets through the windshield of an oncoming nemesis, then finishing the job with a controlled flip over the top of the vehicle that ends in a maelstrom of denim and flames,” according to a statement from The Voidz.

Listen Up is published every Sunday and rounds up the new music we found throughout the week. Hear the year so far on our Spotify channel. Hero image courtesy of The Voidz.