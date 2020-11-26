adidas CONFIRMED + DRx Romanelli’s Upcycled Furniture

adidas CONFIRMED collaborated with multi-dimensional brand DRx Romanelli (aka Darren Romanelli) on 10 pieces of furniture that have been crafted using vintage adidas garments. Also made using sustainable filling, the pieces (eight custom chairs and two loveseats) follow the DRx Romanelli manifesto, reimagining and reconstructing items into new forms with new functions. Not only are the pieces striking to look at, adidas CONFIRMED and DRx Romanelli will be giving them all away. Simply download the adidas CONFIRMED app to enter the competition, which opens today and runs through 6 December.

Image courtesy of adidas