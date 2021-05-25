Alpine Parrot’s Technical Hiking Pants for Women

Scroll down to see more content

With the Ponderosa Pants—already funded and continuing to amass interest on Kickstarter—Denver-based retail brand Alpine Parrot affirms its mission to develop gear that encourages fun in the outdoors and helps make it more accessible for underrepresented people. Raquel Vélez, the brand’s CEO (and a former robotics and software engineer), founded Alpine Parrot in 2019 as a direct response to the lack of outdoor apparel options for people of size. Vélez has long found joy in the outdoors, as well as a deepened connection with the people she hikes with. Apparel, however, has been an obstacle; not just for her, but for so many. In fact, as Alpine Parrot notes on their Kickstarter page, in spring 2020 less than 10% of the clothes sold in outdoor retail stores were available in plus sizes.

The Ponderosa Pants, Alpine Parrot’s debut product, will come in women’s sizes 14-24, with the promise of more sizes (up to 36) coming soon. These technical hiking pants were designed in two fit styles, mountain and river. Both include five pockets and are crafted from quick-drying, breathable and UPF 40 fabric, which offers two-way stretch. This material is made in the US, and dyed with a bluesign-assessed product. With support from a built-in belt and adjustable cuffs, the pants reinforce comfort and protection. They’re a thoughtful and worthy debut for a brand with a vision to better an industry.

Right now, a $118 pledge will secure you the Ponderosa Pants after production completes.

Images courtesy of Alpine Parrot