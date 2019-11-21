Descente Athletic’s Six-Piece Outerwear Collaboration With Todd Snyder

Scroll down to see more content

After its NYFW runway debut this February, NYC-based menswear designer Todd Snyder‘s collaborative collection with Japanese sporting goods company Descente is now available. The elegant, inspired six-piece capsule bears the signatures of both partners: Synder’s elevated approach to style (that’s actually wearable) and Descente’s dedication to technical materials. Descente originally started in Osaka, circa 1953, as a skiwear brand and to this day continues their quest for high-quality fabrics and production methods.

Four of the six pieces in the collection are matching coat-pant sets; two additional releases are outerwear items for the sartorially minded. These last two stand out for their stylistic direction and function. The heftier of the two, the Allterrain Mizusawa Down Jacket, uses a dynamic wool/polyester blend that feels like wool to the touch. This material, along with meticulously taped seams and thermal bonding, renders the coat waterproof. Inside, a proprietary Heat Navi lining regulates the body temperature of the wearer. Our favorite item, the sleek Allterrain Mal Collar Coat, is waterproof and windproof, but it’s the slender silhouette and additional length that draws to mind Snyder’s precise tailoring.

Prices for the Todd Snyder collaboration with Descente range from $320 to $1,680 and the garments can be purchased online or in Todd Snyder’s New York stores.

Images courtesy of Todd Snyder